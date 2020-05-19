Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 880.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 1,788,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,584. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

