Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 865 ($11.38).

UDG opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 610.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 721.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

