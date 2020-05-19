LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $590.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03399813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031217 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,652,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,830,911 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

