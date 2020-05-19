Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $96,121.69 and approximately $191.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,113.97 or 3.82376796 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021291 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

