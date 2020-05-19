Lucia Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 118,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,529,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

