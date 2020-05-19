Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 47,759 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,737,000 after buying an additional 2,557,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,285 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after buying an additional 750,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,023,000.

VMBS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. 611,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,242. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

