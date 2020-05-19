LXi REIT (LON:LXI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

LXi REIT (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LXI opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.07. LXi REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85). The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44. The company has a market cap of $502.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80.

In other LXi REIT news, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,560 ($45,461.72).

About LXi REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

