Madison Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,281,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,790,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $268.25. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

