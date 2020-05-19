Madison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 1.4% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. 6,509,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,917,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.