Madison Wealth Management Sells 4,589 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.99. 5,320,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,047,449. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.