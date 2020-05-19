Madison Wealth Management Sells 542 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,297 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.88. 708,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,546. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.04 and a 200-day moving average of $238.34.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.