Madison Wealth Management Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $126.57. 504,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,799. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.