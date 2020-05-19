Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 4,822 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 292.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

NYSE GS traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $177.83. 2,209,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,813. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

