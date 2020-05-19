Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys 4,342 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. 6,477,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,572,718. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

