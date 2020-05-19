McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 51.03%.

MUX opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $3.45 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

