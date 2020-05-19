Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MEDP traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 157,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,061. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Medpace has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $109.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

