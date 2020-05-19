Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $158,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,236.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,961.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.