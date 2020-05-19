Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDP. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE MDP traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 2,012,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,619. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

In other Meredith news, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Insiders purchased a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Meredith by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after buying an additional 4,360,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Meredith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,552,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Meredith by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,444,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,916,000 after buying an additional 103,549 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Meredith by 42.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Meredith by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,197 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

