Microvision Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,500 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microvision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Get Microvision alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MVIS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,604,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,887,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Microvision has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.