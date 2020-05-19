MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.09 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $177.54 million and $12.09 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $20.14 or 0.00207487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00790172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,541,992 coins and its circulating supply is 8,815,887 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

