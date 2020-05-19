Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director James J. Forese acquired 10,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos acquired 87,670 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $396,268.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,438,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,181,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,428 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

