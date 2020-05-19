Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.36 ($4.49).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of LON MAB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 153.40 ($2.02). 1,024,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $658.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 338.99. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.