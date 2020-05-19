Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,548,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE D traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,514. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

