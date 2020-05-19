Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

