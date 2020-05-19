Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,743,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.