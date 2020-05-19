Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 113.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,870 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,716,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Argus cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

