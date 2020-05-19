Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 236.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

Shares of GD traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. 1,415,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,538. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

