Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Roche Holdings AG Basel makes up about 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.