Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FT. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth $913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 73,757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

