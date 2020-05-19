Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.