Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $1.55 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 54.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $15.23 on Tuesday, reaching $501.20. 2,099,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,327. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $472.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.71 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

