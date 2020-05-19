Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 550.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 8,894,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,813,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.