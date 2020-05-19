Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,054 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 192.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,594,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

