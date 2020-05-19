Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,367,000 after acquiring an additional 214,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded down $10.46 on Tuesday, hitting $1,373.49. 1,279,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,269.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,819. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

