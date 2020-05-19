Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,787 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 275.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,536,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 36.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,972,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,509,000 after acquiring an additional 795,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 13,376.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,477,000 after buying an additional 645,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. 1,709,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,354. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 90.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.