Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,963 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,754. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20.

