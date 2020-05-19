Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 168,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,175 shares during the period.

SPHD traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 894,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,752. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

