Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,428,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,130,000 after purchasing an additional 97,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,346,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

