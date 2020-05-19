Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000.

SPBO stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. 179,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,764. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $38.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

