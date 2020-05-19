Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Update

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

MGI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 4,930,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,465. Moneygram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.45.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 637,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

