Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Short Interest Update

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 651,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 139,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,445. Moog has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moog will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.