Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Msci by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,474,000 after purchasing an additional 201,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.53. The stock had a trading volume of 518,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.42. Msci has a 12-month low of $206.82 and a 12-month high of $356.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

