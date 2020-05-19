Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 84,812 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 84,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,807.16. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 41,331 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $511,677.78.

On Monday, May 11th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 35,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $902,300.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 100,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,148,000.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $604,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 90,503 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $1,066,125.34.

On Friday, April 24th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 43,086 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $523,494.90.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $596,500.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 50,300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $594,546.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $753,200.00.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 1,099,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

