Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.60. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 193,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,405,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,535,120 shares of company stock worth $22,487,600. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

