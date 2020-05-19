Nano Trading 43.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00009287 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $120.03 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,700.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.82 or 0.02193983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.55 or 0.02531403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00466704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00686468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00068468 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00499132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Mercatox, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Koinex, RightBTC and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

