Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,869 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,711. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

