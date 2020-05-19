Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,672,000 after purchasing an additional 329,225 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. 297,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,638. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55.

