Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

