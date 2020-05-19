Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 13,014 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.80% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. 30,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,719. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

