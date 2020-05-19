Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 50,225 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,225 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000.

FLDR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 10,182 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

